DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Repeal Day on Monday in Colorado with a pour of whiskey, look no further.

Repeal Day is celebrated on Dec. 5 every year to commemorate the end of prohibition in 1933.

We put together this list using top-rated bars for whiskey in Colorado with at least 4 stars on Google.

  1. Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Lounge– Arvada- 4.6 stars
  2. Bookmakers Burgers Bourbon Brews– Aurora- 4.4 stars
  3. Bourbon Brothers– Monument- 4.2 stars
  4. Bull and Bush– Denver- 4.6 stars
  5. Churchill Bar– Denver- 4.5 stars
  6. Cork & Cask– Colorado Springs- 4.7 stars
  7. Neat Whiskey House– Colorado Springs- 4.8 stars
  8. Parker Garage– 4.2 stars
  9. Pints Pub– Denver- 4.4 stars
  10. Prohibition-Denver- 4.3 stars (not open on Monday)
  11. School House– Arvada- 4.4 stars
  12. Seven Grand– Denver- 4.6 stars
  13. The Burns Pub & Restaurant– Broomfield- 4.8 stars (not open on Monday)
  14. The Office– Castle Rock- 4.2 stars
  15. The Whiskey– Fort Collins- 4.6 stars
  16. The Whiskey Bar At The Cascades Restaurant– Estes Park- 4 stars
  17. The Whiskey Lodge– Castle Rock- 4.3 stars
  18. The White Chocolate Grill– Lone Tree- 4.5 stars
  19. Wild Corgi Pub– Denver- 4.5 stars
  20. William Oliver’s– Lafayette- 4.5 stars

There are also a wide-variety of distilleries across the state that offer whiskey.