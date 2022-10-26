DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the RTD Lincoln Station. The station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree.

DCSO said that there was heavy law enforcement activity at the station and shots were fired. At that time all residents in the area were advised to stay away from windows and lock their doors.

The situation began when deputies were patrolling the Lincoln Station and saw a suspicious black Kia with the locks punched out and no license plates, according to DCSO. Deputies later confirmed the black Kia was stolen from Pueblo.

The two suspects were the only people inside the car, and according to DCSO both had warrants out for their arrest.

Deputies said that when they approached the suspicious vehicle, the suspects inside opened fire.

According to DCSO, six deputies returned fire and killed the two people inside the Kia. All six deputies have been placed on administrative leave per Douglas County protocol.

One deputy was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. According to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, the deputy was hit in the face with glass from the driver’s side window. Spurlock said miraculously a bullet did go through the deputy’s sleeve but did not injure him.

The deputy has been treated and released from the hospital.

According to Spurlock, this is the first officer-involved shooting in Douglas County in 2022 so far.

DCSO confirmed there is no longer a threat to the public The shelter-in-place was lifted at 3 a.m.

Spurlock confirmed that at least two weapons were found in the car.

The RTD station, parking lot and ramp were reopened at 12 p.m.