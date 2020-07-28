2 police officers shot in Denver while pursuing robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Two police officers were shot Monday night while pursuing a suspect they believe is tied to several convenience store armed robberies in the metro area.

According to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas, an investigation by the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led police to the suspect.

#APDAlert Officers are on scene with @DenverPolice regarding an OIS on Argonne.



2 Aurora Police Officers have been shot and transported to the hospital.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/pjOQzGrYFw — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 28, 2020

While police were following the suspect vehicle in the area of East 47th Avenue and Andes Street in Green Valley Ranch, one suspect began running through the parking lot.

That suspect then forcefully took a vehicle that had two civilians in it and attempted to drive away before police attempted to intercept that vehicle.

Thomas said that is when the exchange of gunfire took place, wounding two officers and the one suspect.

The officers are both in stable condition. Sources tell FOX31 that one officer was shot in the arm, the other was shot in the hand.

The suspect was shot multiple times, according to Thomas, and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Video from SkyFOX and FOX31 crews on the ground shows a dark unmarked police SUV with flashing lights up against a tan or gray SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in the windows.

An investigation is underway at this time to determine exactly what happened before the gunfire began, including who fired the first shot.

The two people who were carjacked by the suspect are currently being interviewed by police about the incident.