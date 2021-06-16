2 people killed in Lone Tree plane crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A plane crash in Lone Tree has started a small brush fire. South Metro Fire Rescue confirms it is working with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to access the area and contain the fire.
First responders found two people and one dog dead at the scene when they arrived.
The crash happened between Hess Road of Ridgegate Parkway near Havana Street around 1:45 p.m.
Initial reports indicate the plane was on approach to Centennial Airport when it hit power lines and crashed.
The NTSB is involved in the investigation and will be visiting the crash site.