Colorado Springs resident comes home, finds married roommates dead; police say husband murdered his wife

A CSPD police car sits at the scene of a possible homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are dead after police believe a domestic violence situation turned into a murder-suicide.

DEC. 2 UPDATE: On Nov. 26, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted autopsies of the man and woman. The autopsy identified the woman as 35-year-old Laura Tong of Colorado Springs. Laura Tong’s death was ruled a homicide. The man was identified as 36-year-old Michael Tong of Colorado Springs. Michael Tong’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Detectives conducted several interviews and learned the coupled was married and both resided at that address. Evidence supports the homicide was an act of domestic violence.

Laura Tong’s death is the 40th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 36 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: According to CSPD Lt. James Sokolik, dispatchers received a call from a resident around 8 a.m. The resident found their two roommates, a male and a female, dead inside their home located on Hopeful Drive.

Investigators said both victims had been shot, but police are not sure who or what caused the shooting. However, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The bodies will be sent to the coroner’s office who will confirm the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the area around the crime scene is expected to be closed for several hours as investigators talk to neighbors and examine the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact CSPD.

ORIGINAL: According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received a call related to the bodies around 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive near SweetThings and Korean American United Methodist Church.

HAPPENING NOW ‼️



Officers are investigating a possible homicide in the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive. Please avoid the area.



What we know at this time:

– Call came in around 8:03 AM

– 2 deceased on scene

– Appears to be isolated incident, no threat to the public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 24, 2021

Police are investigating a possible homicide on the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive

Police have confirmed two bodies were found at the scene. Officers said it appears to be an isolated incident, meaning there is no known threat to the public.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.