DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a driver shot and killed two people in a road rage incident Tuesday on Interstate 25.

Stephen Long, 25, was being held on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department. A detective on scene told FOX31 both victims were males, but no further information has been released about their identities.

The shooting happened around 2:56 p.m. on northbound I-25 before 8th Avenue.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that a road rage incident occurred between the victims who were traveling together in one vehicle and the driver of another vehicle near northbound I-25 and Alameda Avenue,” police said in a news release.

I-25 road rage shooting under investigation

Both the victim driver and the shooter stopped their vehicles under West 6th Avenue, and the victim passenger approached the suspect driver, police said.

“While the extent of the confrontation between the two is still under investigation, it appears the suspect pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the victim,” according to the release.

The victim driver then got out of the vehicle, approached the shooter and grabbed onto the vehicle while the shooter drive away.

“The driver exited the highway at West 8th Avenue and fired multiple shots, striking the second victim and causing him to fall from the vehicle,” according to the release.

An on-duty Denver Police detective was driving nearby, heard the gunshots, followed the suspect vehicle and called for backup, police said. Long was taken into custody without incident near West 13th Avenue and North Meade Street.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera video of the incident to contact them or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Northbound I-25 was closed from Alameda Avenue to 8th while police investigated the homicide. It reopened by 8:30 p.m.