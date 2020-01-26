2 found dead in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — Two people were found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park in north-central Colorado, park officials said.

Park Rangers had been notified about a suicidal person Friday afternoon and were searching for that individual when their vehicle was located on the east side of the park near Upper Beaver Meadows Road, park officials said.

Rangers held up traffic entering the park through the Beaver Meadows and Fall River entrances from about 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday while they searched for the occupants of the vehicle.

The subject and another person were found by park rangers and were deceased. Their bodies were turned over to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Officials did not release any identifying information about the deceased individuals.

Park officials said the coroner’s office would be releasing their names and cause of death after an autopsy and after family members are notified.