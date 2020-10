COLORADO SPRINGS — Two adults are displaced after their house caught on fire Monday night in southeastern Colorado Springs. One of the adults was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to 1335 Challenger Ave. to a fire contained to the basement around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. The fire was put out a little after 8 p.m.

Update from Challenger Ave structure fire- Fire is out and contained to the basement. 2 adults displaced. 1 adult transported to local hospital for smoke inhalation. Cause of fire is under investigation. Video provided by a bystander pic.twitter.com/OtnPfUcoNw — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 27, 2020

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.