2 dead in crash involving semi, Highway 115 shut down

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash on Highway 115 between Penrose and El Paso County, Tuesday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the 2-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m., on Highway 115 around mile marker 18. The crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck were each carrying a driver and a passenger.

Troopers say both victims in the vehicle, which is believed to be a sedan, have died. The driver and the passenger of the semi have been transported to a local hospital.

According to CDOT, Highway 115 is closed in both directions between G Street and County Road F45, about 6 miles north of the Florence area.

Both directions are expected to be closed until midnight.

Colorado State Patrol are the lead investigators. The investigation is still ongoing.

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated.

