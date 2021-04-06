2 dead in crash involving semi, Highway 115 shut down

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash on Highway 115 between Penrose and El Paso County, Tuesday evening.
According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the 2-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m., on Highway 115 around mile marker 18. The crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck were each carrying a driver and a passenger.
Troopers say both victims in the vehicle, which is believed to be a sedan, have died. The driver and the passenger of the semi have been transported to a local hospital.
According to CDOT, Highway 115 is closed in both directions between G Street and County Road F45, about 6 miles north of the Florence area.
Both directions are expected to be closed until midnight.
Colorado State Patrol are the lead investigators. The investigation is still ongoing.
FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated.