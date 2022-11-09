DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.

“Whether you just want to build a snowman and enjoy a cozy space for sipping hot cocoa while the flakes fall outside or enjoy a more active-filled vacation with skiing, boarding, and other snow sports, you’ll find value options, luxury resorts and everything in between,” Trips to Discover shared.

Two places in our state were just ranked by Trips to Discover as the best winter resorts for families.

At the top of the list is The Arrabelle at Vail Square.

The resort boasts world-class amenities, comfort, convenience, and enjoyment.

“Reminiscent of grand European resorts, designed around a hub of entertainment, The Arrabelle features a delightful plaza at the heart of Lionshead Village with an open air ice rink during the winter, shopping and dining. Complemented with direct access to Vail Mountain via the Eagle Bahn Gondola just steps away, The Arrabelle is convenience, appeal and elegance wrapped in one luxurious package,” The Arrabelle shared.

The Arrabelle has a spa, ice skating rink, outdoor fire pits, a fitness room, jacuzzi, a year-round heated pool, and even rooftop hot tubs.

The Arrabelle has 4.6 stars for 572 reviews on Google. It also has 4.5 stars for 739 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Coming in at number nine on the list is C Lazy U Ranch in Granby. This resort has been in Colorado for over 100 years.

“Our all-inclusive resort at C Lazy U offers a packed schedule of activities for adults and children, but families are free to explore the ranch as they wish. Our Kids and Teens Program is perfect for kids of all ages — toddlers get their first taste of dude ranch life, while teens socialize with their peers — and the adults get to do things their way. At the end of the day, families and other guests gather to share the memories they’ve made that day, swapping stories around a cozy fire or participating in special events with the kids,” C Lazy U shared on its site.

C Lazy U Ranch has a spa, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, ice skating, sleigh rides, snow tubing, trap shooting, and more.

It has 4.9 stars for 308 Google reviews and 4.9 stars for 262 reviews on Tripadvisor.

There were 14 places ranked on the list:

Colorado is filled with many beautiful destinations that are both great to visit during winter and summer.