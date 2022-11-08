Here's how you can vote!

DENVER (KDVR) — USA TODAY has nominated two Colorado holiday markets for being the best in the United States for the 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

Denver’s Christkindlmarket and the Georgetown Christmas Market made the top 20 list of holiday markets competing for the honor of being named the best in the U.S.

Voting is underway from now until Dec. 5. You can vote once a day. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Denver is ranked in third place and Georgetown is in 16th.

Here is a look at the full list:

In 2021, the Denver Christkindlmarket finished as fifth best in the country.

The 2022 Denver Christkindlmarket will start on Nov. 18 and last through Dec. 23. It is free and open daily at Civic Center Park.

The 2022 Georgetown Christmas Market will take place during the first two weekends of December.