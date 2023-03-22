DENVER (KDVR) — Two adult faculty members were shot at Denver East High School on Wednesday morning, Denver Public Schools said. Denver Police said the two victims were transported to local hospitals.

There is a large police presence at East High School while police investigate the shooting.

Denver Police believe that the suspect is no longer on scene and are working to develop information.

The Denver Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on scene assisting.

Denver Public Schools said East High has been placed on lockdown and students are being held in their third-period class while police investigate. The district said the school will do a controlled release once police allow. Parents can pick up their students at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove to school will be escorted to their cars. Students who rode the bus will be held until their bus arrives.

Colfax has been shut down near the school. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.