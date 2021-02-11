2-1-1 Day at Pikes Peak United Way

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday was all about saying thank you to employees at Pikes Peak United Way who help the most vulnerable in our community get food, housing, and other necessities.

In celebration of 2-1-1 day, employees at the Colorado Springs location got a special surprise. For those who work there, a little appreciation goes a long way.

“It really it feels good to be recognized and to have people say, hey, we really appreciate you doing what you’re doing,” said David Prudhomme, a 2-1-1 community navigator.

United Way is there to connect you with the right people and resources. Whether you need food, help pay rent or utilities, help with taxes, or find certain services. It’s both free and confidential to call 2-1-1 for support or questions.

United Way celebrated 2-1-1 Day on Thursday by going around to thank employees for their hard work and dropping off some goodies for them. United Way’s Director made stops around town for those working remotely.

“We deal day-to-day with a lot of people going through, you know, the worst times of their life. And it can be tough. But you feel our impact on the community first-hand. It’s definitely a different environment, and having that appreciation come back is awesome. It’s heartwarming,” voiced Prudhomme.

Pikes Peak United Way says call volume has spiked by around 200% over the last year during the pandemic. And with only 6 employees behind the scenes answering phones – the organization calls them their unsung heroes.

Prudhomme added, “A definite increase in calls for rent and utilities big time. A lot of people are calling in, saying I’ve never had to do this before. I’ve never had to reach out before. It feels really good when they’re like, thank you so much for being here, for being an actual human I’m talking to.”

The 2-1-1 helpline is also a centralized number for anything COVID-19 related. They’re here to help answer questions and connect you with local resources. You can find that information on our website.