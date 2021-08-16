$1k reward offered for information on Memorial Park vandalism

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalism at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the vandalism occured on August 14. Suspects tagged monuments with obscenities and initials.

Crime Stoppers operates separately from law enforcement. When you report information to Crime Stoppers, you are able to remain anonymous. Call 719-635-STOP (7867) or visit crimestop.net to share tips.