19-year-old dies following crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Sarah M. Miranda of Colorado Springs.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of N Academy Blvd and Platte Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Friday and involved a Ford pick-up truck and a small sedan.

CSPD says the initial investigation revealed the sedan was traveling northbound on Academy Boulevard and attempted a left turn onto westbound Platte Avenue when it was struck broadside by the southbound Ford pick-up truck.

The front seat passenger of the sedan, Sarah M. Miranda of Colorado Springs, died at the hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

All three occupants in the sedan were seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

The Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages and still ongoing. It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed at this stage of the investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020, at this time last year there were also two fatalities.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.