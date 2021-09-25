18-year-old arrested after he jumped onto woman’s car, reached through sunroof, and assaulted her

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody after police say he jumped onto a woman’s car and assaulted her.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 8:30 Friday night, officers were called to the intersection of Buchanan Street and N. Cascade Avenue when Jose Estrada-Pizarro, 18, jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car, reached through her sunroof, and assaulted her. The victim told police she did not know her assailant.

Officers located Jose Estrada-Pizarro on N. Cascade Ave. but he ran away.

Officers were able to Jose Estrada-Pizarro again and managed to take him into custody. However, one officer was injured during the arrest.

Jose Estrada-Pizarro is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 bond. A court date has been set for September 28.

