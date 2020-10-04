18 quarantined after positive COVID-19 case in D-20

COLORADO SPRINGS – Another positive covid-19 case identified in an Academy District 20 elementary school.

The district spokesperson said leadership at Ranch Creek Elementary school learned a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday, after learning that same student was presenting COVID-like symptoms, 14 students and four staff were sent home to quarantine.

That positive student is in isolation — and those who were identified as close contacts are in quarantined.

District leadership would like to remind all parents and guardians to conduct a daily symptom check prior to sending their kid to school.