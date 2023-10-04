(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has confirmed that a 17-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 115 near the El Paso/Fremont County line on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Troopers originally responded just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of Milepost 27 on Highway 115, on the far southeastern border of El Paso County.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found one person dead and two others injured. CSP confirmed to FOX21 News that a 17-year-old from Cañon City was killed.

CSP said the crash investigation revealed that another 16-year-old was driving the car and went off the side of the road before overcorrecting, and the car ended up on the east side of the road after rolling twice. A 44-year-old was also in the car and was treated for injuries, CSP said.

The 17-year-old who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.