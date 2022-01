GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed late Monday morning for a major crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, 17 vehicles were involved including two tractor-trailers.

CSP said there were injuries reported, although specifics haven’t been released at this point.

The highway was closed in both directions as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.