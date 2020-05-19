150 tips received about missing Chaffee County woman

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — State, local, and federal agencies are still searching for a mother who disappeared on Mother’s Day near Salida, Colorado.

Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), continue to search for 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew.

Investigators reviewed and followed-up on tips reported to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 18. There have been more than 150 calls to the tip line since the phone line was activated last week. However, there were no targeted searches conducted on Monday.

Morphew was reportedly missing on May 10, 2020 after she went on a bike ride. A family member told FOX21 News that her bike was recovered on Sunday, Chaffee County Sheriff would not confirm this information.

A reward of $200,000 by family and friends of Morphew has been offered for a safe return – no questions asked.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze held a press conference on Friday. In Sheriff Spezze first on-camera interview, he said investigators believed to have found a personal item of Morphew on Thursday so nearly 90 investigators searched a 2.5-mile area near County Road 225 and Highway 50 in search of more clues on Friday.

Approximate location of search:

A week to the day she went missing her husband, Barry Morphew, released a video pleading for her safe return.

Also, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to preserve any and all video footage from devices such as Ring doorbells, security cameras, game cameras, etc., from May 8th through May 12th. That is two days before and two days after Morphew was reported missing.

Citizens are only being asked to preserve the video at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not send these videos to the sheriff’s office or call the sheriff’s office. As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations to collect any camera footage within that May 8-12 window.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.