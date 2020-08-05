150 people temporarily displaced by fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– 150 people were displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment in Pueblo on Tuesday night.

Pueblo Fire Department says the fire was located in only one of the apartments in the complex at 2300 block of Sprague Avenue and has significant damage.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate safely due to working smoke detectors.

Pueblo Fire Department says they may be displaced again on Wednesday due to utility issues and water damage from firefighting operations.

The Red Cross says volunteers quickly responded to the incident and began providing immediate services for needs and assistance. Additional volunteers will continue to support the individuals impacted by the fire to assure all needs are met.

Photo: Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran on August 8

The Red Cross is assisting with lodging, food, immediate needs, and health services.

Two people had minor injuries and were treated on scene by paramedics.

Animals were reunited with owners on Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.