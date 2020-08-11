15-year-old male victim identified in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS– The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased 15-year-old male who was located at the Greentree Village Apartments in the 3500 block of North Carefree Circle on August 9.

The juvenile male was identified as 15-year-old Dakota Foraker of Colorado Springs.

When CSPD officers and Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, they located Foraker in the parking lot where he was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Foraker was pronounced dead on scene.

Foraker’s death is the 24th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated 16 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This continues to be an active investigation.