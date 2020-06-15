15 people displaced after careless cigarette disposal causes fire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken to the hospital and 15 people are displaced from a fire at a multiple family home Sunday.

Colorado Springs Fire crews were called just at 2:12 p.m. and crews on scene by 2:15 p.m. and water was on the fire shortly after that.

The fire at the multi-unit property on Fiesta Lane near Union Blvd. And Montebello Drive started in the rear part of the building, according to CSFD Lt. Joey Buttenwieser.

CSFD’s Mike Smalldino said a cigarette was carelessly thrown into a planter and that’s what caused this fire.

The fire is being ruled as an accident, however Sunday was a high fire danger day.

One person treated for minor smoke inhalation at the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local