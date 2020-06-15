15 people displaced after careless cigarette disposal causes fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken to the hospital and 15 people are displaced from a fire at a multiple family home Sunday.

Colorado Springs Fire crews were called just at 2:12 p.m. and crews on scene by 2:15 p.m. and water was on the fire shortly after that.

The fire at the multi-unit property on Fiesta Lane near Union Blvd. And Montebello Drive started in the rear part of the building, according to CSFD Lt. Joey Buttenwieser.

5445 Fiesta Ln pic.twitter.com/UIjqowlufS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 14, 2020

CSFD’s Mike Smalldino said a cigarette was carelessly thrown into a planter and that’s what caused this fire.

The fire is being ruled as an accident, however Sunday was a high fire danger day.

.⁦@CSFDPIO⁩ on scene of a fire at a multiple family home. Stay with ⁦@FOX21News⁩ for the latest. pic.twitter.com/qc5oDWYPF2 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) June 14, 2020

One person treated for minor smoke inhalation at the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt.