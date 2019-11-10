1350 Distilling has opening in honor of Veteran’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — 1350 Distilling held their grand opening over the weekend in honor of Veteran’s Day.

1350 Distilling’s name is inspired by the 13 stripes and 50 stars of the Star-Spangled Banner. Each of their products represent a different branch of the military.

Currently, they offer their Minuteman Vodka, Blue Jacket Rum, and Guardian Bourbon representing the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard respectively. Their next product, Wingman Gin will represent the United States Air Force.

“We have a wide assortment of fun activities planned for each day of the Veteran’s Day Weekend and our Grand Opening,” said 1350 Distilling’s president and head distiller, Lt. Col Phillip Bragg, USMC Retired. “Each day represents the diversity of our organization and all of the great expectations we have for becoming a pillar of the Colorado Springs community.”

1350 Distilling will host a United States Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. There will be cake and punch provided to celebrate and rum, vodka, and bourbon, of course.

They are located at 520 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

