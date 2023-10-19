(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it recovered $13,000 worth of stolen products from Kings Soopers and Albertsons/Safeway on Thursday, Oct. 19.

After an investigation of a prolific “booster,” detectives learned of an operation where stolen products from the stores were sold. At 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Solarglen Road, finding stolen products including soda, Tide detergent, paper towels, and other items.

“All products seized were returned to the grocery stores and further arrests are expected,” said CSPD. The person living at the home operates multiple food stores in the area.