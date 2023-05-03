JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado District Attorney Alexis King announced official charges Wednesday morning against the suspects accused in the deadly rock-throwing spree.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak have been charged with 13 different counts in relation to the rock-throwing spree that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell on April 19.

Koenig, Karol-Chik, and Kwak are facing the following charges:

One count of first-degree murder with extreme indifference

Six counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder

Three counts of second-degree assault

Three counts of criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault

“We thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and the community for their commitment to identifying the suspects. Based on the available facts and after careful legal analysis, we have filed charges and will now move forward with a criminal prosecution. It is important to remember that these individuals are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty. As in every case, our goal is to seek justice,” King said in a statement released Wednesday.

All three suspects are being held without bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.