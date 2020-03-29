12 years later: Family of Becky Elshani seeks answers in cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 29, 2020 marks 12 years since Bekime ‘Becky’ Elshani was last seen in Colorado Springs.

Although her family doesn’t believe she is still alive, they continue to search for answers.

22-year old Bekime was last seen on March 29, 2008 on the west side of Rockrimmon Boulevard and was never heard from again.

When police conducted a welfare check two days later at her apartment, they heard a gunshot.

Police found Bekime’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Daniel Dereere, killed himself.

Police say they found Dereere’s car in Teller County, and Bekime’s blood was found inside.

Photo courtesy: The Elshani Family

The search for Bekime continues, especially in the area of Woodland Park, where police say Dereere was last seen after Bekime’s disappearance.

The Elshani Family tells FOX21 they will continue to search this summer and any help would be appreciated.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information on Bekime’s disappearance.