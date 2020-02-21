12-year-old given 911 Hero Award for “poised response during a frightening time”

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy was given the 9-1-1 Hero award Friday for his quick actions when a fight broke out between two dogs at his home on Jan. 9.

Andrew Gravil immediately called 9-1-1 after a dog severely bit his grandmother.

Dispatcher Mindy Belger was able to get clear, concise information from Gravil in order to start the Security Fire Department to his house. Gravil remained composed, answering questions and following all of Belger's first-aid instructions until help arrived. He did his best to calm his mother and grandmother during the hectic situation.

On Friday, Gravil met the Security Fire Department Firefighters and paramedics who responded to his home on Jan. 9.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it is because of his courage and dependability in a crisis that he was given the award. They are proud of Gravil for his “poised response during a frightening time.”