(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — An investigator with the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) is now accused of forging an official report and attempting to defraud his own office. A recent criminal complaint obtained by FOX21 News from Fremont County Court has shed light on these allegations.

CDOC criminal investigator, Gary Spangler, who now faces a felony forgery charge, appeared in a Fremont County court for the first time on Dec. 20, for accusations of tampering with an official report. The Colorado Peace Officer database states he was employed with the Inspector General’s Office, the very unit responsible for probing potential criminal activities within the Department of Corrections.

A complaint filed on Nov. 10 by the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office accused Spangler of making and/or altering a law enforcement report on Oct. 20, with intent to defraud the Office of Inspector General. However, the content or nature of the alleged report alteration remains unclear.

Colorado Criminal Defense Attorney Vince Buckmelter weighed in on the possibility of the severity of the charge. Buckmelter highlighted that if convicted, Spangler could potentially face a Class 5 felony, which typically carries a non-mandatory sentence. However, if the judge chooses a DOC sentence, it could potentially range from 1 to 3 years in prison.

Buckmelter says the sentence would largely depend on Spangler’s criminal history and the conduct of the crime.

“We don’t know exactly what is being alleged here,” Buckmelter emphasized that the details of the alleged crime will reveal the severity of this case.

In response to these allegations, a Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Spangler is currently on paid administrative leave, but could not provide further details due to the ongoing investigation.

The Colorado Peace Officer database, which has data going back to 1978, shows only three officers, including Spangler, from the Inspector General’s Office that have ever had action taken against them. Buckmelter underscored the rarity of such accusations: “I have not before, during my 30 years of experience, seen specifically a forgery complaint filed against a DOC investigator.”

FOX21 made numerous attempts to reach out to Spangler, but have yet to hear back. According to court documents, his recent court appearance on Dec. 20 resulted in a request for a public defender, Spangler indicating a potential change in his employment status.

The 11th Judicial Deputy District Attorney, David Little, is the prosecutor listed for this case and did not respond to requests for comment from FOX21.

Spangler’s next court appearance, scheduled for Jan. 24, is an appearance of counsel hearing, likely leading to the appointment of a public defender, according to Fremont County Court officials.