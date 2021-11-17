11-year-old girl ‘Lilly’ missing from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Update: 6:40 a.m.: The Westminster Police Department continues to search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Overnight officers searched the neighborhood and requested any available video. The lakes and parks in the area were also searched.

WPD used drones and FLIR thermal cameras to check the neighborhood. In addition, fliers were left at all businesses that were open. Police said they also utilized a bloodhound to search the immediate area.

A Code Red notification was sent out to the area asking residents to look for Lilly.

Police said that Lilly does not have a cell phone, but does have a tablet that is turned off.

WPD said they currently do not have the specific criteria to issue an Amber Alert, but are working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Here’s the Amber Alert criteria:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger,

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery

WPD said it will begin a door to door search of the neighborhood where Lilly was last seen. Police ask for patience from the community. They said to expect a large police presence while the search continues for Lilly.

Previous Version:

An 11-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night from Westminster.

Lilly Ingalsbe told her mother around 3:30 p.m. that she was going to Countryside Park and has not been seen since, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The park is about a mile from the girl’s house at West 107th Avenue and Newcombe Street. View in Google Maps.

Lilly Ingalsbe description

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Weight: 111 pounds

111 pounds Hair: Auburn

Auburn Clothes: Last seen weearing a red fleece button-up outfit, all-black glasses and an orange backpack

Anyone who may have seen Lilly is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.