UPDATE: TUESDAY 2/28/2023 8:53 p.m.
(SECURITY, Colo.) — Lilah has been found safe, according to EPSO.
ORIGINAL STORY: 11-year-old girl missing from Security
TUESDAY 2/28/2023 8:40 p.m.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for an 11-year-old girl missing from the Security area.
EPSO said 11-year-old Lilah was last seen at 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Yamhill Drive in Security, just north of Grand Mountain School. EPSO said a note was left indicating that Lilah had run away and left her phone and all belongings.
EPSO said Lilah is autistic and needs her medication. If you see Lilah or know of her whereabouts, call (719)390-5555.