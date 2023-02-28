UPDATE: TUESDAY 2/28/2023 8:53 p.m.

(SECURITY, Colo.) — Lilah has been found safe, according to EPSO.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11-year-old girl missing from Security

TUESDAY 2/28/2023 8:40 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for an 11-year-old girl missing from the Security area.

EPSO said 11-year-old Lilah was last seen at 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Yamhill Drive in Security, just north of Grand Mountain School. EPSO said a note was left indicating that Lilah had run away and left her phone and all belongings.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Lilah is autistic and needs her medication. If you see Lilah or know of her whereabouts, call (719)390-5555.