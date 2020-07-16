11-year-old and his family ask people to #MaskUp

COLORADO SPRINGS — For an 11-year-old in Colorado Springs COVID-19 could end his life.

Zander Archuleta, has a compromised immune system and doctors worry about the toll COVID-19 could have on him.

“We want to keep him alive and that’s always been a goal,” said Zander’s mom, Amanda.

At the age of four, Zander was diagnosed with Hypogammaglobulinemia. It’s a problem with the immune system in which not enough gamma globulins are produced in the blood. This results in a lower antibody count, which impairs the immune system, increasing risk of infection.He gets sick easily and has to get transfusions every 28 days at Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs.

“What may be a common cold for you, it has landed him in the hospital for weeks doing fluids, breathing treatments, getting X-rays,” Amanda said.

Related Content The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County Public Health launch new multi-media campaign Video

Doctors advised the family to quarantine once the pandemic began to spread and as a result the family didn’t leave their house for weeks.

“Some people can get sick and it can get me sick,” Zander said.

However, the CDC says what helps is wearing a mask and others doing the same.

“They give us a control factor in a world of unknowns, the doctors arent sure what would happen for him and say it could be life or death for him,” Amanda said.

The family is part of the #MaskUpCOS initiative and as cases continue to rise they hope their message resonates.

“He’s still a child and because of the choices of some people he’s not able to be a child and is stuck at home,” Amanda explained.