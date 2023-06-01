(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging drivers to be alert and avoid distracted driving after 11 people have been killed on Colorado roadways in six days.

CSP said troopers responded to 11 fatal crashes from March 27 – June 1, and those killed range in age from 73 years old to the youngest, a 10-year-old.

“The ability to safely travel within our community or across the state directly impacts the quality of life for all Coloradans,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of CSP.

CSP said a range of poor driving behaviors underscores the urgent need for all road users to stay focused on the task of driving and to follow traffic safety rules and laws. All of these crashes were completely avoidable, CSP said.

The fatal crashes include a motorcyclist killed in Pueblo County on May 30, and many of the other crashes included modes of travel other than a car, including a scooter, a bicycle, and a pedestrian.

CSP provided a breakdown of the 11 fatal crashes since March 27:

Date Fatalities County Cause Involved Age 5/27 1 Jefferson Improper left turn into traffic Sedan 17 5/27 1 Jefferson Following too closely Scooter 22 5/28 1 Arapahoe Excessive speed Pickup truck 22 5/28 1 Jefferson Undetermined Pedestrian 49 5/29 1 Garfield Lane violation Motorcycle 50 5/30 1 Pueblo Distracted driving Motorcycle 68 5/30 1 Weld Improper left turn into traffic Pickup truck 73 5/30 1 Kit Carson Pedestrian violation Bicyclist 10 5/31 1 Weld Impairment SUV 45 6/1 1 Jefferson Impairment SUV 19 6/1 1 Jefferson Pedestrian violation Pedestrian 36

“This isn’t a ‘them’ problem, it is an ‘all of us’ problem. Until every license holder recognizes and acts upon the responsibility they hold, we won’t stop shattering annual death records on our roadways,” said Chief Packard.