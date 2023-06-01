(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging drivers to be alert and avoid distracted driving after 11 people have been killed on Colorado roadways in six days.
CSP said troopers responded to 11 fatal crashes from March 27 – June 1, and those killed range in age from 73 years old to the youngest, a 10-year-old.
“The ability to safely travel within our community or across the state directly impacts the quality of life for all Coloradans,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of CSP.
CSP said a range of poor driving behaviors underscores the urgent need for all road users to stay focused on the task of driving and to follow traffic safety rules and laws. All of these crashes were completely avoidable, CSP said.
The fatal crashes include a motorcyclist killed in Pueblo County on May 30, and many of the other crashes included modes of travel other than a car, including a scooter, a bicycle, and a pedestrian.
CSP provided a breakdown of the 11 fatal crashes since March 27:
|Date
|Fatalities
|County
|Cause
|Involved
|Age
|5/27
|1
|Jefferson
|Improper left turn into traffic
|Sedan
|17
|5/27
|1
|Jefferson
|Following too closely
|Scooter
|22
|5/28
|1
|Arapahoe
|Excessive speed
|Pickup truck
|22
|5/28
|1
|Jefferson
|Undetermined
|Pedestrian
|49
|5/29
|1
|Garfield
|Lane violation
|Motorcycle
|50
|5/30
|1
|Pueblo
|Distracted driving
|Motorcycle
|68
|5/30
|1
|Weld
|Improper left turn into traffic
|Pickup truck
|73
|5/30
|1
|Kit Carson
|Pedestrian violation
|Bicyclist
|10
|5/31
|1
|Weld
|Impairment
|SUV
|45
|6/1
|1
|Jefferson
|Impairment
|SUV
|19
|6/1
|1
|Jefferson
|Pedestrian violation
|Pedestrian
|36
“This isn’t a ‘them’ problem, it is an ‘all of us’ problem. Until every license holder recognizes and acts upon the responsibility they hold, we won’t stop shattering annual death records on our roadways,” said Chief Packard.