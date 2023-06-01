(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging drivers to be alert and avoid distracted driving after 11 people have been killed on Colorado roadways in six days.

CSP said troopers responded to 11 fatal crashes from March 27 – June 1, and those killed range in age from 73 years old to the youngest, a 10-year-old.

“The ability to safely travel within our community or across the state directly impacts the quality of life for all Coloradans,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of CSP.

CSP said a range of poor driving behaviors underscores the urgent need for all road users to stay focused on the task of driving and to follow traffic safety rules and laws. All of these crashes were completely avoidable, CSP said.

The fatal crashes include a motorcyclist killed in Pueblo County on May 30, and many of the other crashes included modes of travel other than a car, including a scooter, a bicycle, and a pedestrian.

CSP provided a breakdown of the 11 fatal crashes since March 27:

DateFatalitiesCountyCauseInvolvedAge
5/271JeffersonImproper left turn into trafficSedan17
5/271JeffersonFollowing too closelyScooter22
5/281ArapahoeExcessive speedPickup truck22
5/281JeffersonUndeterminedPedestrian49
5/291GarfieldLane violationMotorcycle50
5/301PuebloDistracted drivingMotorcycle68
5/301WeldImproper left turn into trafficPickup truck73
5/301Kit CarsonPedestrian violationBicyclist10
5/311WeldImpairmentSUV45
6/11JeffersonImpairmentSUV19
6/11JeffersonPedestrian violationPedestrian36

“This isn’t a ‘them’ problem, it is an ‘all of us’ problem. Until every license holder recognizes and acts upon the responsibility they hold, we won’t stop shattering annual death records on our roadways,” said Chief Packard.