(COLORADO) — On Friday, Nov. 11, make thanking our veterans more than just words this Veterans Day, by donating to a charity that benefits them and their families.
FOX21 compiled a list of 11 veteran-serving charities for Nov. 11 to consider donating to:
Gary Sinise Foundation
- Website: Gary Sinise Foundation
- How to give: Make a Donation | Gary Sinise Foundation
- Info: Serving those who’ve served the community, the Gary Sinise Foundation has completed 81 smart homes for severely wounded heroes, served almost 900k meals to the nation’s defenders across the country, and brought 1,121 World War II veterans and their guardians to tour The National WWII Museum in New Orleans through the Soaring Valor program.
The Mission Continues
- Website: The Mission Continues
- How to give: Donate – The Mission Continues
- Info: Inviting those who’ve served to serve again in their local communities, The Mission Continues is a volunteer service-oriented organization. Locally the Colorado Springs Platoon is focused on parks and recreation. They are “currently revitalizing the Youth Camp and The Meadows areas of Palmer Park.”
Hope For The Warriors
- Website: Hope for the Warriors
- How to give: Make a Donation | Hope for the Warriors
- Info: In order to serve all the needs that arise from service, Hope For The Warriors takes a 360-degree approach to meet those needs, from a holistically approached health and wellness program to various transition services, along with sports and recreation.
Fisher House Foundation
- Website: Fisher House Foundation
- How to give: Ways To Give – Fisher House Foundation
- Info: When military and veteran families face a medical crisis, Fisher House Foundation provides long-term lodgings in the form of Fisher Houses. There are 92 Fisher Houses as of the most recent impact report, with more on the way. Over 11 million nights of lodging and 70,000 flights have been provided as well.
Bob Woodruff Foundation
- Website: Bob Woodruff Foundation
- How to give: Click the “Donate Now” tag
- Info: Bob Woodruff suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while he was covering the transfer of power between the U.S. and Iraqi security forces for ABC’s “World News Tonight.” While recovering, his wife Lee spent time with military families and learned more about what they experienced. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has served the military and veteran communities in various ways with their 2022 focus including food insecurity, legal support, and community building.
Next Step Service Dogs
- Website: Next Step Service Dogs
- How to give: Donate – Next Step Service Dogs
- Info: Sacrifice is the norm to some degree for service members, but when that sacrifice turns into later hardship Next Step Service Dogs is there to help. With a focus on those serving military men and women who have suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), TBI, and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST), this charity is helping veterans move on from trauma and embrace living instead of just surviving.
Homes For Our Troops
- Website: Homes For Our Troops
- How to give: Donate to Veterans – Homes For Our Troops
- Info: For those who suffered severe injury in service to our country Homes For Our Troops provides specially adapted homes allowing veterans to focus on moving forward in their lives. The charity’s purpose is to help rebuild lives and empower veterans to reclaim their independence.
22 Until None
- Website: 22untilnone
- How to give: DONATE | 22untilnone
- Info: According to the website, one in five suicides is a veteran and a person is 200% more likely to commit suicide after military service. 22 Until None seeks to change these statistics “one step at a time” by providing “resources to assist veterans and [active duty] with counseling, financial assistance, camaraderie and benefits,” according to their Facebook page.
Semper Fi & America’s Fund
- Website: Semper Fi & America’s Fund
- How to give: Donate – Semper Fi & America’s Fund
- Info: For service members who suffered critical wounds, illnesses, and injuries, Semper Fi & America’s Fund is there to help with immediate and long-term support. With a holistic approach and one-on-one case management, this charity helps members from all service branches.
K9s For Warriors
- Website: K9s For Warriors – Service Dogs for Disabled Veterans
- How to give: Donate – K9s For Warriors
- Info: Why save one when you can save two? K9s For Warriors seeks to alleviate some of the issues that lead to veteran suicide as well as save dogs from high-kill shelters. By paring the veteran and rescue dog, this charity shares their impact of “92% of our veteran graduates report a reduction in medication,” and “82% of our veteran graduates report reduced suicide ideation.”
Disabled American Veterans
- Website: DAV – I Help Veterans
- How to give: Transform Veteran Lives – DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
- Info: Through their #IHelpVeterans campaign, DAV connects veterans with services and resources to fulfill the promise of a lifetime of support. “DAV helps more than one million veterans every year connect with the healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial benefits they’ve earned.”
While these are some charities that have been compiled, there are many more to choose from in order to support the military and veteran communities.