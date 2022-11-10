(COLORADO) — On Friday, Nov. 11, make thanking our veterans more than just words this Veterans Day, by donating to a charity that benefits them and their families.

FOX21 compiled a list of 11 veteran-serving charities for Nov. 11 to consider donating to:

Gary Sinise Foundation

Website: Gary Sinise Foundation

How to give: Make a Donation | Gary Sinise Foundation

Info: Serving those who’ve served the community, the Gary Sinise Foundation has completed 81 smart homes for severely wounded heroes, served almost 900k meals to the nation’s defenders across the country, and brought 1,121 World War II veterans and their guardians to tour The National WWII Museum in New Orleans through the Soaring Valor program.

The Mission Continues

Website: The Mission Continues

How to give: Donate – The Mission Continues

Info: Inviting those who’ve served to serve again in their local communities, The Mission Continues is a volunteer service-oriented organization. Locally the Colorado Springs Platoon is focused on parks and recreation. They are “currently revitalizing the Youth Camp and The Meadows areas of Palmer Park.”

Hope For The Warriors

Fisher House Foundation

Website: Fisher House Foundation

How to give: Ways To Give – Fisher House Foundation

Info: When military and veteran families face a medical crisis, Fisher House Foundation provides long-term lodgings in the form of Fisher Houses. There are 92 Fisher Houses as of the most recent impact report, with more on the way. Over 11 million nights of lodging and 70,000 flights have been provided as well.

Bob Woodruff Foundation

Website: Bob Woodruff Foundation

How to give: Click the “Donate Now” tag

Info: Bob Woodruff suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while he was covering the transfer of power between the U.S. and Iraqi security forces for ABC’s “World News Tonight.” While recovering, his wife Lee spent time with military families and learned more about what they experienced. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has served the military and veteran communities in various ways with their 2022 focus including food insecurity, legal support, and community building.

Next Step Service Dogs

Website: Next Step Service Dogs

How to give: Donate – Next Step Service Dogs

Info: Sacrifice is the norm to some degree for service members, but when that sacrifice turns into later hardship Next Step Service Dogs is there to help. With a focus on those serving military men and women who have suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), TBI, and/or Military Sexual Trauma (MST), this charity is helping veterans move on from trauma and embrace living instead of just surviving.

Homes For Our Troops

Website: Homes For Our Troops

How to give: Donate to Veterans – Homes For Our Troops

Info: For those who suffered severe injury in service to our country Homes For Our Troops provides specially adapted homes allowing veterans to focus on moving forward in their lives. The charity’s purpose is to help rebuild lives and empower veterans to reclaim their independence.

22 Until None

Website: 22untilnone

How to give: DONATE | 22untilnone

Info: According to the website, one in five suicides is a veteran and a person is 200% more likely to commit suicide after military service. 22 Until None seeks to change these statistics “one step at a time” by providing “resources to assist veterans and [active duty] with counseling, financial assistance, camaraderie and benefits,” according to their Facebook page.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Website: Semper Fi & America’s Fund

How to give: Donate – Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Info: For service members who suffered critical wounds, illnesses, and injuries, Semper Fi & America’s Fund is there to help with immediate and long-term support. With a holistic approach and one-on-one case management, this charity helps members from all service branches.

K9s For Warriors

Website: K9s For Warriors – Service Dogs for Disabled Veterans

How to give: Donate – K9s For Warriors

Info: Why save one when you can save two? K9s For Warriors seeks to alleviate some of the issues that lead to veteran suicide as well as save dogs from high-kill shelters. By paring the veteran and rescue dog, this charity shares their impact of “92% of our veteran graduates report a reduction in medication,” and “82% of our veteran graduates report reduced suicide ideation.”

Disabled American Veterans

While these are some charities that have been compiled, there are many more to choose from in order to support the military and veteran communities.