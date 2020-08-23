100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage celebrated in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — With only 73 days left until election day this November, a group of women in southern Colorado celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

The 19th amendment — passed in 1920 — gave women the right to vote.

Saturday in front of the Union Depot in downtown Pueblo members of the Women Suffrage Centennial, Southern Colorado celebrated the ratification of that amendment with a re-enactment parade.

The right to vote for women did not come without protests, without push back and without people being sent to jail for what they believed in.

The two women who spoke to us are descendants of women activists who fought for women suffrage more than 100 years ago.

“It’s been a source of pride for me because this is a human rights movement, as important as any human rights movement. Civil rights or any kind of equality movement. We are an example of this human rights campaign. We are still trying after 100 years to pass the equal rights amendment,” said Louise Ewing Burg.

As Burg tells it, her grandmother Lucy Ewing was jailed for protesting women’s right to vote in 1917.

“There are many people in this country who take [the right to vote] for granted. Other countries have percentage of people voting at 80-85 percent we don’t have anything near that. This is a critical election, voter suppression is rampant in many states,” said Leslie Cates. “Our vote matters.”

The group encouraging all women, no matter what political party, to get out an vote.