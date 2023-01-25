(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now there is a $1,000 reward being offered for its return.

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went missing late last year.

The sign was previously displayed over Michelle Chocolatiers and Ice Cream, which closed many years ago.

According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the sign had been “removed by a signage company from its original location at 122 North Tejon Street,” and is believed to have gone missing in late November 2022.

Courtesy: Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs

The sign was removed to make way for a new business sign at the location and weighs several hundred pounds. The Downtown Partnership said it went missing from “the storage lot of an east-side Colorado Springs sign shop.”

The sign is apparently not in good condition either, it has broken bulbs, is rusted, and is in poor condition. The goal is to restore the sign so it can once again be displayed.

“The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) had been working in partnership with the owner of the building, who also owns the sign, to explore restoration of the sign for reinstalment elsewhere in Downtown for all the community to enjoy,” said Susan Edmondson, President, and CEO of the Downtown Partnership. “It’s a shame that it disappeared before that had a chance to happen.”

FOX21 News reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and they confirmed, CSPD is investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information about the sign or its whereabouts, you are asked to please contact (719) 886-0088, or email info@downtowncs.com, *prior to April 30, 2023.