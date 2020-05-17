100 tips received about missing Chaffee County woman

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is still missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day, May 10.

To date, there have been more than 100 tips reported to the dedicated phone line as part of Ms. Morphew’s Missing Person case.

Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continued the search for Suzanne Morphew on Saturday.

The Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Saturday’s efforts didn’t involve a large-scale search similar to the one that took place on US Highway 50 on May 15, however investigators continued to follow-up on tips and conduct targeted searches.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The family is offering a $200,000 reward for her safe return.