100 first responders battle two fires in Pueblo County over the weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. — This weekend was a busy one for Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire teams.

Two blazes, one that began on Friday and burned in rural eastern Pueblo County and another on the opposite end of the county on Saturday had nearly 100 responders working long hours in high temperatures. Lightning is the suspected cause in both fires.

The Bar Nothing fire burned 125 acres near Broadacre Road in Pueblo County. The area is not inside a fire protection district, so it was Wildland fire volunteers and emergency management staff from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office who initially responded to the scene. Throughout the three-day event, support from all Pueblo County fire agencies arrived with tender trucks, brush trucks, and hand crews to keep the fire contained.

In addition, the Colorado State Division of Fire Prevention and Control provided Heli-Tac airdrops on the fire and mapping on the fire by flying their Multi-Mission aircraft overhead.

Two firefighters were treated by medical professionals after incurring minor injuries during fire operations.

While at 100% containment, crews are on-scene again Monday working new hot spots.

The Vaugh View fire started on Saturday afternoon, just as the Bar Nothing crews were standing down. While much smaller at 9 acres, it required nearly equal resources because of the remote area and rough terrain where it burned.

Inside the Red Creek Ranch area, this fire initially threatened some nearby homes, but crews worked diligently to reduce the risk and homeowners didn’t need to evacuate.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor, as part of his statutory responsibility is Fire Warden for Pueblo County. His leadership in that role has guided the coordinated responses we see here in Pueblo County.

“A dozen fire agencies worked together over the weekend to protect this county, that level of cooperation is really something to see.” Sheriff Taylor said the mutual response to these emergencies means we fight fires more aggressively and quicker than we used to. “There is an urgency to initial attack. We hit these fires hard as quickly as we can and that requires a coordinated and cooperative approach.”

Special thanks to the nearly 100 first responders who supported mutual aid during these fires, and to their agencies; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, West Park, Beulah, City of Pueblo, Transportation Test Center, U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, Rural Fire, Pueblo West Fire, Rye Fire, Red Creek Fire, Boone, Hanover, AMR.