10-year-old girl missing from Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old girl Friday morning.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Leeanedra Saunders was last seen near 20th and Bridge Street in Brighton around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leeanedra is described as a Black/Hispanic girl, about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 85 – 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a “Pink” brand pink hooded sweatshirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes with a red tip.

Have you seen Leeanedra Saunders?

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535.