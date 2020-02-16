10-year-old boy missing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy that went missing overnight on February 15.

CSPD says 10-year-old Nelson Ricky Franceschi voluntarily left his home, which is located near East San Miguel Street and North Circle Drive and did not return.

Police say they were contacted on February 16 and have initiated a missing person/runaway report. Due to Nelson’s age, CSPD is seeking assistance in locating him.

Nelson was last known to be wearing gray jeans, a black and white Nike shirt, and a black and blue Calvin Klein jacket. Nelson is 4’03” tall, 55 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.