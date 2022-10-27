DENVER (KDVR) — If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.

We searched through some of the top-rated soup, stew, and chili recipes on all recipes and put together this list.

The soups are in no particular ranking:

1. Chicken Noodle Soup

This chicken noodle soup recipe touts being quick and easy. It has 4.7 stars for 2,389 reviews.

“Really comforting and easy to make! Perfect for a cold night!” reviewer Kevin said.

“This one is awesome. This is going on the favorites list,” another reviewer said.

Here are the ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

4 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can vegetable broth

½ pound chopped cooked chicken breast

1 ½ cups egg noodles

1 cup sliced carrots

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

salt and ground black pepper to taste

You can see the full list of directions here.

2. Potato Soup

This potato soup is called the “Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup” and has 4.7 stars for 2,272 reviews.

“My kids LOVE this soup! And they normally don’t like most soups. I make it just the recipe states and my oldest son asks for it on a regular basis,” one reviewer shared.

“I’ve never made potato soup ever. I followed the exact directions and ingredients and it turned out amazing!!! I’ve never had this soup that tasted good besides getting it at Panera bread. This one surpasses that. Will be making this for my mother when I got to visit next month,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

1 pound bacon, chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 cups chicken stock, or enough to cover potatoes

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon dried tarragon

3 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

You can see the full list of directions here.

3. Taco Soup

This “Slow Cooker Taco Soup” recipe has 4.6 stars for 2,354 reviews. “This is a quick, throw together slow cooker soup packed with all the flavors you’d expect in a Tex-Mex chili,” the recipe description reads.

“We really enjoyed this! I added black beans, fresh diced jalapenos, and some shredded chicken that I had left over and wanted to use up. I also added taco seasoning to the ground beef as I cooked it. I didn’t get it ready in time to put in the crock pot, so I simmered it on the stove. Will definitely make again!” one reviewer explained.

“You know a recipe is a hit when both your kids and hubbs text you to tell you dinner was a amazing!!! Whoo hoo home-run. I did make a few changes and doubled it so we would have a few meals during this cold December. Added two cans of diced tomatoes with green chilies and cumin. This is a must try!!!!” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 (16 ounce) can chili beans, with liquid

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans with liquid

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, with liquid

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

2 cups water

2 (14.5 ounce) cans peeled and diced tomatoes

1 (4 ounce) can diced green chile peppers

1 (1.25 ounce) package taco seasoning mix

See the full recipe here.

4. Chicken Tortilla Soup

This “Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup” is described as tasting better than anything you can get at a restaurant. It has 4.7 stars for 5,594 reviews.

“I make this A LOT, it is so delicious. I usually add an extra chicken breast or two. Also, it comes out a little less watery when I cook it in the crock pot on high for less time. But otherwise, I do not change a thing. It’s perfect as is…. For garnishing, we set out shredded Mexican cheese, cilantro, scallions, jalapeños, sour cream, tortilla strips, Fritos, lime, sliced avocado… My kids’ friends all love it, too,” one reviewer shared.

“Read comments. Put defrosted raw chicken breasts in bottom, shredded after about 2.5 hours. Used 3 cups chicken broth in place of liquids. Used 1/2 cup salsa in place of enchilada sauce. Used fire roasted diced canned tomatoes and green chilies. What made it great were toppings of tortilla chips, fresh avocado, sour cream and shredded Mexican cheese combo,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

1 pound shredded, cooked chicken

1 (15 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, mashed

1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce

1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chile peppers

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups water

1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 (10 ounce) package frozen corn

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

7 corn tortillas

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or as needed

See the full recipe here.

5. Broccoli Cheese Soup

This “Broccoli Cheese Soup” recipe is described as being very flavorful. It has 4.6 stars for 2,346 reviews.

“I have been making this recipe for years, wouldn’t change a thing. Sometimes I add a little meat (ham or sausage) to make it a little heartier,” one reviewer explained.

“This was a great recipe, only changes I made was more cheese- I added mild cheddar and sharp cheddar cheese, and salt & pepper for added flavor,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

½ cup butter

1 onion, chopped

1 (16 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli

4 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food, cubed

2 cups milk

1 tablespoon garlic powder

⅔ cup cornstarch

1 cup water

See the full recipe here.

6. Minestrone

The creator of “Jamie’s Minestrone” said, “I created this soup after becoming tired of the excess salt and lack of veggies in canned minestrone.” The recipe has 4.7 stars for 1,785 reviews.

“I just made this tonight. Didn’t change a thing! So delicious, warm and comforting. Funny how I found the recipe…I was looking for recipes for canned green beans!” one reviewer shared.

“This is a 10-star recipe! I’ve made it several times now, to rave reviews from friends and family alike. The only changes I make are to use either fresh or frozen green beans, and reduce the tomato sauce to about 3 cups/24 ounces. Jamie, thank you SO much for sharing your healthy, hearty minestrone,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 onions, chopped

2 cups chopped celery

5 carrots, sliced

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

4 cups tomato sauce

½ cup red wine (Optional)

1 cup canned kidney beans, drained

1 (15 ounce) can green beans

2 cups baby spinach, rinsed

3 zucchinis, quartered and sliced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup seashell pasta

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese for topping

1 tablespoon olive oil

See the full recipe here.

7. Chili

This “Boilermaker Tailgate Chili” recipe has 4.8 stars for 5,481 reviews.

“I wanted a new chili recipe for a “chili cookoff” I entered so I picked this recipe.

I can’t believe it, but I won the contest with this recipe!! I have never won a contest like this before!” one reviewer shared.

“The BEST chili recipe. Period. I’ve been using this recipe for YEARS. Never fails. OUTSTANDING. I’ve made it with AND without the beans (depending on the crowd preference). Regardless, it’s Fantastic. Highly recommend frying your own bacon (vs. buying bacon bits). Made a HUGE difference in flavor. Also – do not add cheap beer. The beer quality makes a big difference. Don’t skip the beer,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef chuck

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

3 (15 ounce) cans chili beans, drained

1 (15 ounce) can chili beans in spicy sauce

2 (28 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

3 stalks celery, chopped

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 green chile peppers, seeded and chopped

1 tablespoon bacon bits

4 cubes beef bouillon

½ cup beer

¼ cup chili powder, or more to taste

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco®)

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or more to taste

1 (10.5 ounce) bag corn chips (such as Fritos®)

1 (8 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese

See the full recipe here.

8. Cheeseburger Soup

This cheeseburger soup recipe is described as being rich and tasty. It has 4.5 stars for 1,592 reviews.

“Have made this several times. Would highly recommend it for those awesome cool nights,” one reviewer shared.

“I loved the flavors in this soup! Next time I won’t use the immersion blender because I like the chunks of potatoes, and don’t like the ground beef to be mealy,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter, divided

½ pound ground beef

¾ cup chopped onion

¾ cup shredded carrots

¾ cup chopped celery

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried parsley

4 cups cubed potatoes

3 cups chicken broth

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 cups cubed Cheddar cheese

¼ cup sour cream

You can see the full recipe here.

9. French Onion Soup

The creator of the “French Onion Soup Gratinee” said, “This is the best French onion soup recipe I know. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation too!”

The recipe has 4.7 stars for 1,832 reviews.

“Best recipe for French Onion soup. So easy and so flavorful! I made for just me -love this site and how it adjusts recipes for number of servings. The red wine and vinegar absolutely make this kicked up a notch in depth of flavor,” one reviewer shared.

“This is my favorite recipe for French onion. I make no changes. Doesn’t need it. Been a hit every time I make it,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

2 large red onions, thinly sliced

2 large sweet onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 (48 fluid ounce) can chicken broth

1 (14 ounce) can beef broth

½ cup red wine

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 sprigs fresh parsley

1 sprig fresh thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 thick slices French bread

8 slices Gruyere cheese, at room temperature

½ cup shredded Asiago cheese, at room temperature

4 pinches paprika

You can find the full recipe here.

10. Zuppa Toscana Soup

This “Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana” soup recipe is described as having the right amount of spice to keep you coming back for more. It has 4.8 stars for 3,397 reviews.

“My husband and kids loved it! I made the whole bacon package and saved some for garnishing. I only had half of the chicken stock that the recipe called for, to make up for it I added water and chicken bouillon. I also did half spinach and half kale. Additionally I had mistakenly bought whipping cream instead of heavy cream, it all worked out,” one person shared.

“I made this soup per directions for a family gathering and used sweet Italian venison sausage. It was a major hit. Everyone loved it. I will definitely make this again,” another reviewer shared.

Here are the ingredients:

1 pound bulk mild Italian sausage

1 ¼ teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1 large onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

5 (13.75 ounce) cans chicken broth

6 medium potatoes, thinly sliced

1 cup heavy cream

¼ bunch fresh spinach, tough stems removed

You can see the full recipe here.