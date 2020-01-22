10 deputies on paid leave after inmate death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Ten El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are on paid administrative leave as the Colorado Springs Police Department investigates an inmates death at the county jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate died Friday night in the medical section of the jail and the name of the inmate has not been released yet.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said deputies used force and the cause of death has not been released. The suspensions are part of a new policy when a death occurs at the jail and it is not a suicide.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll release the video of the incident in the coming days.