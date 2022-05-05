COLORADO SPRINGS — A Thursday night Cinco de Mayo celebration is a great time to get out and sample some of the city’s best-loved margs!

Here are the top 10 (based on positive reviews):

  1. Jose Muldoons: 222 N Tejon Street or 5710 S Carefree Boulevard
  2. T-Byrds Tacos & Tequilas: 26 E Kiowa Street or 3240 Centennial Boulevard
  3. Quixotes Mexican Grill: 208 N Union Boulevard
  4. Dos Santos: 70 E Moreno Avenue
  5. The Margarita at Pine Creek: 7350 Pine Creek Road
  6. La Cava Fine Mexican Cuisine: 755 S 8th Street (D)
  7. Miguel’s Mexican Bar & Grill: 229 S 8th Street or 110 E Cheyenne Mtn. Boulevard
  8. Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine: 4660 N Nevada Avenue
  9. Rudy’s Little Hideaway Restaurant: 945 S 8th Street
  10. Hacienda Colorado: 5246 N Nevada Avenue

Here’s what FOX21 viewers are adding to the list:

