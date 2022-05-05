COLORADO SPRINGS — A Thursday night Cinco de Mayo celebration is a great time to get out and sample some of the city’s best-loved margs!
Here are the top 10 (based on positive reviews):
- Jose Muldoons: 222 N Tejon Street or 5710 S Carefree Boulevard
- T-Byrds Tacos & Tequilas: 26 E Kiowa Street or 3240 Centennial Boulevard
- Quixotes Mexican Grill: 208 N Union Boulevard
- Dos Santos: 70 E Moreno Avenue
- The Margarita at Pine Creek: 7350 Pine Creek Road
- La Cava Fine Mexican Cuisine: 755 S 8th Street (D)
- Miguel’s Mexican Bar & Grill: 229 S 8th Street or 110 E Cheyenne Mtn. Boulevard
- Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine: 4660 N Nevada Avenue
- Rudy’s Little Hideaway Restaurant: 945 S 8th Street
- Hacienda Colorado: 5246 N Nevada Avenue
Here’s what FOX21 viewers are adding to the list:
- PigLatin Cocina: 2825 Dublin Boulevard
Do you have a favorite spot for margaritas? Let us know where they are and what you like about them!