The Open for Business Directory

Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: We are providing repairs and service for U-Haul trucks, small business auto repair, and Intoxalock Breathalyzer Install and Calibration.

Hours of Operation: 24/7



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: We are now offering FREE social media webinars for business owners to learn how to do social media marketing so they can grow their business during the COVID crisis.



Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Disinfecting Vehicles Before We Work On Them And After. Taking Payment Over The Phone. Then Locking And Hiding Keys In Vehicle For No Personal Contact.



Hours of Operation: Daily including online, closed Sunday



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Free online classes for beginners during pandemic.



Hours of Operation: 7:30AM-4:30AM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Eastlake High School provides a unique and supportive environment for students. By combining academic achievement and growth with post-secondary and workforce readiness skills, students are prepared for a successful future. To be an Eastlake High School student, you will be required to make a commitment to yourself and to us, to follow the school program and to REACH for your goals in life.We also support our community by offering our families a community closet that includes clothes & food.



Hours of Operation: August 5th



Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes

Doing Business Differently: As our communities continue to cope with the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, our hearts go out to all who are affected during this difficult time. The Glass Guru is committed to serving the needs of our customers. Along with our normal glass services such as Glass and Window Replacement, Shower Enclosures, Mirrors, Tabletops, In Glass Pet Doors; we are offering customer Sneeze Guard Glass Protectors for Offices to protect employees while they work.

Follow the link below to see how The Glass Guru organization is implementing policies that help protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, and also ensure a continuity of service to the communities we serve, bringing what normalcy we can to this rapidly evolving situation.

Hours of Operation: Daily 8:00AM-10:00AM and 5:00PM-7:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: No contact drop off and pick up for cat boarding, sanitizing door handles after each visit, masks, remote payment.

Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes

Doing Business Differently: Phone Hours 10:00AM-2:00PM; Everything else by appointment only.



Hours of Operation: 8:00AM-5:30PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: We are still OPEN. As an ESSENTIAL BUSINESS we will continue to operate during normal business hours and we will continue to keep you updated. At Honest Accurate Auto Service, we are taking the Coronavirus seriously. Thank you to everyone within our community that is contributing in a positive way. We have always regarded our shops as extremely clean and family friendly. We will continue to sanitize our customers cars to ensure the prevention of the virus within our workplace and your car to keep your family safe. We all depend on our cars every day and right now we need them to be more reliable than ever so that you can get to the store, pharmacy, work or where ever you need to be in order to support your family accordingly. We are monitoring Covid-19 and as we go though this, we will be offering a Complimentary Pick-Up and Delivery of your vehicle. As business owners and leaders, we will keep both of our shops open during this time so that we can keep your cars running safely and reliably. We have decided this is the best way to support our community, employees and families. Auto repair efforts from every shop are vital in situations like this and we are seeing now more than ever before how important it is to have a safe and very reliable vehicle. This is a very fluid situation and we are adapting to it daily by changing processes and procedures. Currently we have become busier though all of this and want to let you know that we are fully staffed in order to keep up with all of our customers vehicles. Thank you so much to all of our customers for being so patient with us and remember to call in to schedule an appointment and plan on your car being at the shop for the entire day. This ensures that we can plan accordingly and service everyone to the best of our ability. With that in mind, this is what we are doing to mitigate transfer of the virus:

1. To reduce our customer’s exposure to others, we encourage Early-Bird Drop-Offs and After-Hours Pick-Up.

2. We have a drop-box for keys and paperwork if you want to do a Touch-Less service.

3. You can authorize work and make payments over the phone.

4. We have stepped up our cleaning efforts in the office and especially our customer cars commonly touched areas by cleaning the steering wheel, shifter knob, door handles and heavily touched areas with sanitizer.

5. We have tailored our shuttle services accordingly to maximize our social-distancing and providing Complimentary Pick-Up and Delivery of your vehicle if needed.

6. As we learn more about the virus, we will adapt our procedures to meet the needs of our customers safety.

If for any reason you feel under the weather we ask that you stay home unless its absolutely necessary to repair your vehicle. We thank you for your patience during these trying times.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7:30AM-6:00PM, Saturday 7:30AM-4:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: As a provider of essential services, our shops will remain open for normal business hours. We are strictly following the cleaning protocol recommended by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are practicing social distancing and limiting the number of people in our shops. Our staff has been educated on the best practices for prevention and we will continue ongoing communication to ensure we are staying vigilant and prepared in the days to come. If in fact your vehicle is in need of service or tires, we want you to feel confident that we are doing everything we can to continue to safely provide the highest quality of service. No-contact service is available in some cases.

Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-6:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: N/A

Hours of Operation: Appointment Only



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: We have moved to visits by appointment only for approved adopters. Our staff is wearing face masks and following all protocols to social distance and keep everyone safe.



Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM, Saturday by Appointment



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Our technicians sanitize handles and steering wheels at the beginning of the service and at the end.



Hours of Operation: 7:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: We use brand new rubber gloves and dust masks when entering clients homes or businesses. We disinfect all equipment prior to each service call.



Hours of Operation: Tuesday to Friday 12:00PM-4:00PM, Saturday 10:00AM-3:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes

Doing Business Differently: We are only accepting phone orders over the phone with credit cards (no cash) with curbside pick up or delivery to a limited delivery area.



Hours of Operation: Sunday – Saturday



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Virtual Showings, virtual open houses.



Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Our employees are now working remotely and providing essential services to our essential critical infrastructure businesses such as health care, communication, food distribution, and many other related industries to keep them functioning at peak performance.



Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: The majority of our staff is working remotely, but still servicing our website and email hosting customers.



Hours of Operation: 8:00AM-4:30PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: Taking enrollments and prepping those wanting to obtain their permit!



Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:30PM, Saturday 8:00AM-2:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: No

Doing Business Differently: N/A

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM, Saturday 9:00AM-1:00PM, Closed Wednesday



Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes

Doing Business Differently: Zoom online planning with clients.

Hours of Operation: Virtually Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM



Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes

Doing Business Differently: Remote learning and virtual student services and resources.

