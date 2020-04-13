The Open for Business Directory

Browse Businesses By Categories
Entertainment/Sports
Brush Crazy:
Hours of Operation: Wednesday to Sunday 1:00PM-6:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Instead of painting in the studio, we are now delivering Art kits to-Gogh including paints, step by step instructions, stencils and tracing paper as needed to decorate a canvas, wood sign or ceramic project. Call the studio for more info 719-368-2525.
Barre Forte:
Hours of Operation: Varies
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are offering online streaming barre classes for half price.
F45 Training Colorado Springs Central:
Hours of Operation: 24 Hours
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Live At home sessions that are led by our head trainers, alternating between cardio and strength training sessions, modified for you at home to do with or without equipment. These interactive sessions are set up through Zoom. Workout with your community of members and coaches from home, or if you can’t participate in one of our live workouts each session is recorded so that you can participate later. F45 Live also includes access to our F45 App, which provides On-Demand daily bodyweight workouts, with more workout styles being incorporated this month, as well as nutritional programming. Our weekly F45 Live programming also includes a healthy cooking seminar weekly with Drs. Sue and Brad, daily kids’ exercise programming, and weekly social happy hours. Anyone who registers for a free trial with us now is welcome to do a one-week free trial with us in-studio when we re-open!
Fitbody Studio:
Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Offering online personal training and live online video workouts.
Retail
Shooting Sports Outlet Inc:
Hours of Operation: Website 24/7; Local In-Person – By Appointment Only
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: One customer at a time by appointment with sanitizing process after each customer.
Fallen Heroes Tattoo // Art:
Hours of Operation: Online – Open 24/7, In Studio – Currently Closed
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: You won’t see us clamoring for new ideas on how to make our space safe(r) for you, because we’ve been doing that from day one. – Please check out our “FH HEALTH” page at https://bit.ly/2VkPbuZ to learn why you’d be safer getting a new tattoo than wandering the aisles at Wal-Mart.
Freedom Liquor:
Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday 9:00AM-9:00PM, Friday & Saturday 9:00AM-10:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We’ve modified hours to do additional sanitizing of the store and started curb side pickup and home delivery. We have partnered with local breweries and distilleries to bring in products that weren’t previously for sale in stores and doing some discounts on some local products to encourage supporting our local small businesses.
Downtown Fine Spirits and Wines:
Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-8:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Curbside service, delivery and in-store pickup.
Haley Js Boutique:
Hours of Operation: September 5th
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Our storefront is closed but our online service is open. Everything is packed or delivered using all the safety and sanitation guidelines.
Eve’s Revolution
Hours of Operation: Online/Curbside Pickup/Local Delivery Only
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Free Shipping, Curbside Pickup, Complimentary Local Delivery.
Wilder Bag Co.
Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Spraying all products with disinfectant, no contact delivery.
Express Auto Repair:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Touchless Drop off and delivery service.
Furry Friends, Inc.:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 10:00AM-6:00PM, Sunday 10:30AM-6:00pm
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Curbside, Delivery and In-Store Assistance.
Mountain High Appliance:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:30PM, Saturday: 10:00AM – 5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are available by appointment only. We also provide expert appliance advice over the phone or through our online chat. All sales and installation crews have been trained on how to keep you safe.
Debbi’s Aromatherapy and Essential Oils:
Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-4:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are on telephone standby and inviting our patrons to call us as they are on their way to our store. We are 5 minutes away. We of course are following all the CDC and WHO guidelines and are cleaning like there was no tomorrow! Check our website for online ordering, we can ship, curbside pickup or come in and shop. We can do it all.
Barefoot Native Jewelry:
Hours of Operation: Everyday 10:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Our store is closed but we are still able to take online orders and will deliver for free within 10 miles.
Perkins Motors:
Hours of Operation: 7:00AM-5:30PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Perkins Motors is operating a Concierge pick up and delivery service for scheduled service work and also sales delivery concierge.
LeBeauty, LLC:
Hours of Operation: August 4th
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Donated 80k gloves and 1000 masks to front line responders, Employees working from home and 1 person filling orders for curbside pickup. We normally sell to licensed professionals but during this time will service the general public if they need something.
Springside Cheese:
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-6:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Local carside pickup and nationwide shipping available for all orders.
Eclectic CO.:
Hours of Operation: Daily delivery of orders
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We house 50+ local artisans and vendors, but supporting Eclectic CO., you get quality handmade goods while supporting lots of local micro-businesses. Free local delivery available, as well as nationwide shipping on all products.
Rocky Mountain Body & Paint:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are pre-cleaning and disinfecting vehicles prior to repairs. The office area is cleaned through out the day.We are not allowing customers or employees that have been sick in the shop. Vehicles are cleaned and disinfected before delivery.
Acey Designs:
Hours of Operation: Online Only 24/7
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We offering free shipping with code: FREESHIP
Borealis Fat Bikes:
Hours of Operation: September 4th
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Social Distancing during customer visits.
Steve Pariani LLC:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 10:00AM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Offering virtual consultations during the social distancing period.
Health/Medical
Saving American Hearts, Inc Academy of Medical Edu:
Hours of Operation: 8:30AM 5:00PM (Until 9:00PM by phone)
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We provide medical credentials that allow doctors, nurses, paramedics, surgeons, anesthesiologists, dentists, ambulance and ER personnel and other healthcare providers to work in specialized areas of hospitals such as the ER, ICU, pediatric units or operating rooms. Without these specialized credentials they are suspended, and not allowed to work until they regain their expired credentials.
Prime IV Hydration & Wellness:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM, Saturday 10:00AM-2:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Prime IV is getting an unprecedented amount of calls daily about 2 things, Coronavirus testing and Immunity boosting treatments. PRIME IV HYDRATION IS CURRENTLY OFFERING HIGH DOSE VITAMIN C IV DRIPS & IMMUNITY ARMOR DRIPS AT DISCOUNTED RATES IN AN EFFORT TO SERVE THE COLORADO SPRINGS COMMUNITY. While they are not a treatment or testing facility for the coronavirus, they are offering these immunity boosting IV drips that so many are seeking. Clients can book an appointment online or by phone and choose from multiple IV treatments to help replenish fluid and electrolytes. Every treatment includes a face-to-face consultation to go over patients’ medical history and current condition to ensure every patient receives the best treatment.
For the General public, All Immunity IV Drips have been discounted, to encourage self-care and wellness. Vitamin C Injections are also available. 719-896-2000.
Westside Birth Connection:
Hours of Operation: Appointment Only
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Offering childbirth classes and lactation classes online through interactive Zoom video chats!
The Resource Exchange:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 7:30AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently:We help coordinate access to and delivery of Medicaid waiver and state-funded services for individuals with disabilities and special needs in El Paso, Pueblo, Teller and Park counties. Through telehealth we can reach anyone who may need extra support during this difficult time.
Family Care Center:
Hours of Operation: 8:00AM-6:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are offering Telehealth for any patient feels they cannot make it into the office.
Beautiful You Skincare Studio:
Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM, Saturday 9:00AM-3:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: N/A
Forza Pilates:
Hours of Operation: Online
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Our studio is not open, per the Governor’s executive order. However, we are streaming mat Pilates classes on Facebook Live Monday-Saturday at 9am for free. We are inviting the community to join us there for free classes from the safety of their home.
Beginnings Birth Center:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Limiting traffic, offering telemedicine and car visits, all staff is wearing masks, taking patient temperatures before admission in labor.
Broadmoor Dental:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 8:00PM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: The Broadmoor Dental team remains available for emergency care to both existing and new patients during this crisis. Your health remains our top priority and special measures are being taken to include:
1. When calling Broadmoor dental, screening questions will be asked so that we may understand your emergency state.
2. Upon arrival at Broadmoor Dental you will be greeted outside of the practice, screening questions will be asked, your temperature will be taken, and you will be provided with disposable gloves to be worn during your treatment time. The team member greeting you will be in full protective attire.
3. One patient will be in the practice at a time for care.
4. You will find that your treatment rooms have barriers in place which will be new to existing patients.
5. Your staff, including those greeting you, are in full protective attire, both for yours and their protection.
6. Every aspect of the practice is sterilized between each patient, and you will be guided through the practice during your care.
Root: Center for Yoga & Sacred Studies:
Hours of Operation: Varies
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Based in Colorado Springs, Root: Center for Yoga and Sacred Studies now offers online classes, workshops and at-your-own-pace learning series. Our schedule includes more than 20 weekly classes, styles ranging from Iyengar and Flow to Yin and Restorative, as well as options for children and tweens. For more information, visit the Root website, which includes schedules, payment information and instructions for accessing the Zoom platform.
Central Colorado Springs Fit Body Boot Camp:
Hours of Operation: 5:00AM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Providing online coaching to include virtual workouts, nutrition guidance, motivation & accountability.
Eighteenth Element Yoga:
Hours of Operation: 7:00AM-8:30PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are offering all of our classes online. We do have a sliding scale option for payments when needed. We will never turn anyone away for yoga!!! All First Responders and healthcare workers please contact us for free classes during COVID.
Yorkshire Veterinary Hospital:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 7:30AM-5:30PM, Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are encouraging curbside appointments. We are still seeing pets and are happy to serve our community during this time!
Food/Restaurants/Bars
Heart of Jerusalem Cafe:
Hours of Operation: Sunday 11:00AM-8:00PM, Monday-Saturday 11:00AM-9:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We have heightened our cleaning and disinfecting procedures to maintain a healthy environment for our guests and employees. Any team member who isn’t feeling well is instructed to stay home so as to ensure their symptoms are self-monitored.
Bonefish Grill:
Hours of Operation: 12:00PM-9:00PM Daily
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Takeout and delivery.
Red Dog Coffee and Cafe:
Hours of Operation: 7:30AM-5:30PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are happy to be offering online ordering, curb and walk-in service. Hope to see you soon!
You-Ka Cafe:
Hours of Operation: Wednesday to Sunday 11:00AM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Takeout and curbside delivery/gift cards available.
Hatch Cover Bar & Grill:
Hours of Operation: 11::00AM-10:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Masks,gloves and sanitizing to keep our staff and customers safe! Providing discounted lunches to essential workers.
Distillery 291:
Hours of Operation: 2:00PM-8:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We have created a #virtualtastingroom and provide the following products available on our online store and social media channels (@distillery291):
-To Go Cocktails, To Go Tasting Flights, COVID-19 Discount on all our aged 291 Colorado Whiskey bottles,
-Virtual Distillery Tours – WEEKLY (posted on FB Live and youtube), Virtual Tasting Flights – youtube
– #quarantinecocktails – DAILY (FB live / saved in videos, IGTV / IGlive, youtube)
– #quarantunes – DAILY (Monday – Dylan Teifer, Tuesday – Ryan Flores, Wedneday – Grant Sabin, Thursday – DJ Craftmatic, Friday – rotating musicians, Saturday – Snake & the Rabbit, Sunday – Roma Ransom)
– IG Live & FB live check-ins- 3x DAILY (2pm #291family check-in; 5pm “”Happy Hour”” with 291 & guest bartenders (to support our service industry family that are under/unemployed); 7pm #quarantunes “live” music (to support our musician family that can no longer tour due to COVID-19)
Iron Tree:
Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are open for the community and willing to help in anyway we can. We have fresh breads, house made beers to go, we are selling toilet paper, paper towels etc. to help out. We have also lowered our prices to lessen the blow during this difficult time. Everything is fresh and prepared daily.
Cheers Liquor Mart:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday 9:00AM-8:00PM, Sunday 10:00AM-4:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Cheers is following the CDC guidelines for having our business open during the time of COVID19.
The Loop:
Hours of Operation: Everyday 12:00PM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: N/A
Firehouse Subs:
Hours of Operation: 10:30AM-8:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Delivery and Takeout
Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer & Grill:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday 11:30AM-8:00PM, Sunday 12:00PM-6:00PM. (will be closed a few days for floor renovations starting 4/12, and hope to be reopen 4/16)
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: All tips from our wonderful customers go our servers and bartenders who have been out of work during this difficult time.
Mother Muff’s Kitchen and Spirits:
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-9:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: N/A
Peak 31:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday 11:00AM-11:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Staple supplies including Chicken Breast, Bacon, Ground Beef, Eggs, Pastas, Bread, Bleach, Paper Towles and Toilet Paper available to pick up or free delivery.
BINGO BURGER:
Hours of Operation: Sunday to Wednesday 11:00AM-8:00PM, Thursday to Saturday 11:00AM-9:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Offering Curbside, online & delivery options.
Nothing Bundt Cakes:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM, Saturday 10:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Curbside Pick-up & Deliveries
Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey:
Hours of Operation: 12:00PM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: N/A
The Wobbly Olive:
Hours of Operation: 4:00PM-8:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are limiting our staff to just one cook and one bartender per shift. Our doors are locked and customers must call for curbside takeout. We are offering almost 100 different to go cocktails.
Slinger’s Smokehouse and Saloon/ Slinger’s Pit Stop:
Hours of Operation: 6:00AM-8:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We will be serving breakfast and lunch sandwich selections out of our kiosk located @ the south end of our parking lot. Starting Wednesday 4/15/20
Susie’s Westside Cafe:
Hours of Operation: Tuesday to Sunday
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: N/A
The Cupcake Doctor:
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-6:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are offering curbside pickup, to-go orders, and delivery of delicious baked treats!
Home Services
Racine’s Locksmithing & Security:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday, 8:30AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Locksmithing, alarm install/service, control access, cameras.
High West Siding and Windows Inc.:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are following all CDC guidelines.
Flow Right Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling:
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Flow Right continues to support the community 24/7, while taking additional measures to ensure the safety of our family and yours. We have also launched our Flow it Forward initiative to support families in need. We are proudly donating $10,000 worth of our services to subsidize our community’s most pressing needs. You can nominate someone in need, or learn more about the program, by visiting flowitforward.com.
Click Heating and Air:
Hours of Operation: 8:00AM-4:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Clean business and wipe down procedures. Interviewing customers for health conditions, and practicing safe precautionary procedures.
Belfor Property Restoration:
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We show up in additional PPE, for everyone’s protection.
Integrity Roofing and Painting,LLC:
Hours of Operation: August 5th
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: N/A
Holladay Grace Roofing:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 7:30AM-4:30PM, 24-hr emergency service
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Offering our entire line of service but able to offer it with no contact to clients.
BullsEye Plumbing Heating & Air:
Hours of Operation: 24/7 Emergency Service
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We have provided our technicians with masks and hand sanitizer, encourage regular hand washing and social distancing. We do not require signatures at this time on invoices. We are offering water heaters, furnaces and air conditioners at cost! You pay the labor and you get the equipment for the same price we pay!
SoCo Heating and Cooling:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-6:00PM, Saturday 9:00AM-4:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Our office is working from home. Our technicians are dispatching from home to limit contact. We are wearing gloves, masks and shoe booties fresh on every call. Our tools and equipment are cleaned between every home.
Once Upon a Clean:
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-4:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Washing hands and using gloves and wearing mask.
Miscellaneous
Gearhead Garage Inc:
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are providing repairs and service for U-Haul trucks, small business auto repair, and Intoxalock Breathalyzer Install and Calibration.
Red Door Consulting:
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are now offering FREE social media webinars for business owners to learn how to do social media marketing so they can grow their business during the COVID crisis.
Bowers Automotive:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Disinfecting Vehicles Before We Work On Them And After. Taking Payment Over The Phone. Then Locking And Hiding Keys In Vehicle For No Personal Contact.
CFMAF Martial Arts & Fitness:
Hours of Operation: Daily including online, closed Sunday
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Free online classes for beginners during pandemic.
Eastlake High School:
Hours of Operation: 7:30AM-4:30AM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Eastlake High School provides a unique and supportive environment for students. By combining academic achievement and growth with post-secondary and workforce readiness skills, students are prepared for a successful future. To be an Eastlake High School student, you will be required to make a commitment to yourself and to us, to follow the school program and to REACH for your goals in life.We also support our community by offering our families a community closet that includes clothes & food.
The Glass Guru:
Hours of Operation: August 5th
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: As our communities continue to cope with the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, our hearts go out to all who are affected during this difficult time. The Glass Guru is committed to serving the needs of our customers. Along with our normal glass services such as Glass and Window Replacement, Shower Enclosures, Mirrors, Tabletops, In Glass Pet Doors; we are offering customer Sneeze Guard Glass Protectors for Offices to protect employees while they work.
Follow the link below to see how The Glass Guru organization is implementing policies that help protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, and also ensure a continuity of service to the communities we serve, bringing what normalcy we can to this rapidly evolving situation.
Catagonia Cat Hotel:
Hours of Operation: Daily 8:00AM-10:00AM and 5:00PM-7:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: No contact drop off and pick up for cat boarding, sanitizing door handles after each visit, masks, remote payment.
Wellness Construction Group:
Hours of Operation: 9:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Phone Hours 10:00AM-2:00PM; Everything else by appointment only.
Honest Accurate Auto West:
Hours of Operation: 8:00AM-5:30PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We are still OPEN. As an ESSENTIAL BUSINESS we will continue to operate during normal business hours and we will continue to keep you updated. At Honest Accurate Auto Service, we are taking the Coronavirus seriously. Thank you to everyone within our community that is contributing in a positive way. We have always regarded our shops as extremely clean and family friendly. We will continue to sanitize our customers cars to ensure the prevention of the virus within our workplace and your car to keep your family safe. We all depend on our cars every day and right now we need them to be more reliable than ever so that you can get to the store, pharmacy, work or where ever you need to be in order to support your family accordingly. We are monitoring Covid-19 and as we go though this, we will be offering a Complimentary Pick-Up and Delivery of your vehicle. As business owners and leaders, we will keep both of our shops open during this time so that we can keep your cars running safely and reliably. We have decided this is the best way to support our community, employees and families. Auto repair efforts from every shop are vital in situations like this and we are seeing now more than ever before how important it is to have a safe and very reliable vehicle. This is a very fluid situation and we are adapting to it daily by changing processes and procedures. Currently we have become busier though all of this and want to let you know that we are fully staffed in order to keep up with all of our customers vehicles. Thank you so much to all of our customers for being so patient with us and remember to call in to schedule an appointment and plan on your car being at the shop for the entire day. This ensures that we can plan accordingly and service everyone to the best of our ability. With that in mind, this is what we are doing to mitigate transfer of the virus:
1. To reduce our customer’s exposure to others, we encourage Early-Bird Drop-Offs and After-Hours Pick-Up.
2. We have a drop-box for keys and paperwork if you want to do a Touch-Less service.
3. You can authorize work and make payments over the phone.
4. We have stepped up our cleaning efforts in the office and especially our customer cars commonly touched areas by cleaning the steering wheel, shifter knob, door handles and heavily touched areas with sanitizer.
5. We have tailored our shuttle services accordingly to maximize our social-distancing and providing Complimentary Pick-Up and Delivery of your vehicle if needed.
6. As we learn more about the virus, we will adapt our procedures to meet the needs of our customers safety.
If for any reason you feel under the weather we ask that you stay home unless its absolutely necessary to repair your vehicle. We thank you for your patience during these trying times.
Tire World Auto Repair Tire Pros:
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7:30AM-6:00PM, Saturday 7:30AM-4:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: As a provider of essential services, our shops will remain open for normal business hours. We are strictly following the cleaning protocol recommended by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are practicing social distancing and limiting the number of people in our shops. Our staff has been educated on the best practices for prevention and we will continue ongoing communication to ensure we are staying vigilant and prepared in the days to come. If in fact your vehicle is in need of service or tires, we want you to feel confident that we are doing everything we can to continue to safely provide the highest quality of service. No-contact service is available in some cases.
Bon Pet Supply:
Hours of Operation: 10:00AM-6:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: N/A
National Mill Dog Rescue:
Hours of Operation: Appointment Only
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We have moved to visits by appointment only for approved adopters. Our staff is wearing face masks and following all protocols to social distance and keep everyone safe.
MTR Mobile Transport Repair:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM, Saturday by Appointment
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Our technicians sanitize handles and steering wheels at the beginning of the service and at the end.
Paladin pest control:
Hours of Operation: 7:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: We use brand new rubber gloves and dust masks when entering clients homes or businesses. We disinfect all equipment prior to each service call.
Rocky Mountain Bee Supply LLC:
Hours of Operation: Tuesday to Friday 12:00PM-4:00PM, Saturday 10:00AM-3:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: We are only accepting phone orders over the phone with credit cards (no cash) with curbside pick up or delivery to a limited delivery area.
Van Ornum Home Team:
Hours of Operation: Sunday – Saturday
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Virtual Showings, virtual open houses.
Frontier IT:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Our employees are now working remotely and providing essential services to our essential critical infrastructure businesses such as health care, communication, food distribution, and many other related industries to keep them functioning at peak performance.
Springs Hosting:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: The majority of our staff is working remotely, but still servicing our website and email hosting customers.
Springs Truck Driving School:
Hours of Operation: 8:00AM-4:30PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: Taking enrollments and prepping those wanting to obtain their permit!
Tanner 4×4 Inc.:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:30PM, Saturday 8:00AM-2:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: No
Doing Business Differently: N/A
T Thompson Travrel, LLC:
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM, Saturday 9:00AM-1:00PM, Closed Wednesday
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Zoom online planning with clients.
Pueblo Community College:
Hours of Operation: Virtually Monday to Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM
Pickup/Delivery Offered: Yes
Doing Business Differently: Remote learning and virtual student services and resources.