Taylor Bond

Taylor joined the FOX21 Team in July 2018. Her love for writing and media dates back to high school where she was the sports editor for the school newspaper. Once she knew her passion was writing and reporting she attended Grand Canyon University in Phoenix Arizona to study Sports Media. She worked as the host for GCU TV covering GCU Athletics and starring in on campus commercials. While studying at GCU she interned two summers for the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs as the National Wheelchair Basketball Association Media Representative. Graduating in 2017 She most recently came off an internship with the NCAA in College Football.

Taylor is a Colorado Native and when she is not producing Living Local she enjoys writing her own fashion blog and sports page, drinking way too much coffee and going for a long run on any trail she can find. She is also the Cross Country Coach at local Sand Creek High School.