Taylor Bishop grew up with a love for writing and public speaking, but it wasn’t until high school that she knew she wanted to be reporter. Katie Couric and Erin Andrews were her inspiration.

She joined the FOX21 News team in February 2015 as a multimedia journalist.

Taylor grew up in a small town called Berryville, Arkansas and graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, in 2014 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communications.

She truly fell in love with journalism at Missouri State thanks to her professors and also her mentors at KY3’s Ozarks Sports Zone in Springfield.

When she’s not reporting, Taylor enjoys hiking, camping, floating, exercising and playing with her dogs. She also loves to watch her favorite sports teams like the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor loves exploring the mountains and enjoying all of the outdoor adventures Colorado has to offer.