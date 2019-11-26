Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Storm dumps more than two feet of snow in northern Colorado
Top Stories
Dee-Tales on the Santa Express
Give! 2019: Wild Connections
Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver and Colorado Springs airports
Treacherous Tuesday travel day: Here’s what you need to know
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
Shop Local!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
91
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
1
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts
2
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs
3
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20
4
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving
5
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Adult Youth Services
6
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Air Academy Federal Credit Union
7
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
AspenPointe
8
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Blue Skies Exploration Acad.
9
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Calvary Chapel Eastside
10
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Care & Share
11
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Cherokee Metropolitan District
12
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Children's Colorado
13
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Church For All Nations
14
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
City of Colorado Springs
15
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro
16
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
City of Fountain offices
17
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
18
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Housing Authority
19
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo
20
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Colorado Technical University
21
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Compassion International
22
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3
23
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
District 49
24
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Donna's Dolphins Swim School
25
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Douglas County Libraries
26
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
El Paso Co. Combined Courts
27
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Elizabeth Sch. Dist.
28
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Envida
29
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Every Home for Christ
30
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Family of Christ
31
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church Black Forest
32
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs
33
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
First Presbyterian Church
34
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
First Southern Baptist Church - CS
35
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Focus on the Family
36
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Fort Carson
37
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Foundation for Successful Living
38
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Fremont Co. Head Start
39
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
40
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Handprints Early Education Ctr
41
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Hope Montessori Monument
42
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Hot On Yoga Colorado Springs
43
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
IntelliTec College - CS Campus
44
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
James Irwin Charter Schools
45
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Mountain Springs Church
46
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Navigators Headquarters
47
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
New Life
48
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Nursing and Therapy Services of Co.
49
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church
50
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Outlets at Castle Rock
51
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Outreach, Inc.
52
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Paul Mitchell the School CS
53
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center
54
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation
55
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Christian Church
56
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Community College
57
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Library Dist.
58
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning
59
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Pima Medical Institute
60
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
PPACG
61
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Primrose School of Briargate
62
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Chemical Depot
63
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Radiant Church
64
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Recovery Unlimited
65
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Redemption Hill Church
66
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Rock Family Church
67
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Schriever Air Force Base
68
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Security Public Library
69
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Silver Key
70
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Sparkles & Lace Boutique
71
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
State government offices in Colorado Springs
72
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Temple Shalom Schools
73
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Temple Shalom Synagogue
74
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
The Salon Profess. Acad.
75
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
The Springs Church
76
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad.
77
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
The Vanguard School
78
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Trace Church
79
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
80
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
UCHealth
81
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
UCHealth primary care and specialty clinics
82
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Unity Campus
83
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs
84
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
US Air Force Academy
85
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Vista Grande Baptist Church
86
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Waste Management in northern and eastern Colorado Springs
87
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Widefield 3
88
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Word Mission Church Intl.
89
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
90
of
/
91
Closings and Delays
Yorkshire Veterinary Hospital
91
of
/
91
elves
Dee-Tales on the Santa Express
Trending Stories
Some parts of Pikes Peak region see foot of snow
Treacherous Tuesday travel day: Here’s what you need to know
Live Stream
LIST: Colorado Springs restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
Home for the Holidays Contest