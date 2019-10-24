eldorado canyon state park

Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Balloon Fiesta
Top Stories
Decker Fire 100% contained
Top Stories
Three homes destroyed in Pueblo fire
Men rob northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store
Southern Colorado snow totals for October 24, 2019
Wet roads in Colorado Springs, snow in some areas for morning commute
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
80
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts
1
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20
2
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Achieve Whole Recovery
3
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Air Academy Federal Credit Union
4
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Banning Lewis Acad.
5
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs
6
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Calhan RJ1
7
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Calvary Chapel Eastside
8
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Canon City RE-1
9
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
CEC Colorado Springs
10
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station
11
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Housing Authority
12
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo
13
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Colorado Technical University
14
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Compassion International
15
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Corpus Christi Catholic School
16
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Cripple Creek-Victor
17
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Davita Medical Woodland Park
18
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Davita Roundhouse Urgent Care
19
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
District 49
20
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Divine Redeemer Catholic School
21
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Donna's Dolphins Swim School
22
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Edison 54JT
23
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
El Paso Co. Combined Courts
24
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Ellicott 22
25
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Ent Credit Union
26
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Evangelical Christian Acad.
27
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Every Home for Christ
28
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Falcon School-Based Health Center
29
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Family of Christ
30
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
First Presbyterian Church
31
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
32
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fort Carson
33
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fountain Valley School
34
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J
35
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Hanover 28
36
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Hoehne Sch. Dist.
37
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Huerfano Re-1
38
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Kim School R-88
39
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2
40
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Lake George Charter School
41
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38
42
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Manitou Springs SD 14
43
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60
44
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Monument Acad. Charter Sch.
45
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Mountain Song Community School
46
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Mountain View Broadmoor Pediatrics
47
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
New Life
48
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church
49
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation
50
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Peterson Air Force Base
51
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Peyton 23JT
52
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan)
53
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Christian School
54
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Library Dist.
55
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning
56
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pima Medical Institute
57
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
PPACG
58
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Primero RE-2 School District
59
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Chemical Depot
60
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pueblo City-County Library District
61
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Dist. 70
62
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
RMSER Early Learning Centers
63
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Rock Family Church
64
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Salon Professional Academy
65
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Schriever Air Force Base
66
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
SecureSet CyberSecurity Academy
67
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Silver Key
68
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
St. Mary's High School
69
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
St. Paul Catholic School
70
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
The Colorado Springs School
71
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
The Salon Profess. Acad.
72
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad.
73
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
The University School
74
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Trinidad Sch. Dist. No. 1
75
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
United States Truck Driving School
76
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs
77
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
US Air Force Academy
78
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Vista Grande Baptist Church
79
of
/
80
Closings and Delays
Woodland Park Re-2
80
of
/
80
eldorado canyon state park
Outdoor Colorado is back!