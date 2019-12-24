Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Organization donates car to struggling Castle Rock man
Top Stories
Dog owner offers up late dogs Christmas toys for other pooches
San Miguel County deputies rescue Texas family stranded in San Juan National Forest
More than 300 volunteers help with Salvation Army’s Christmas lunch
Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest area; 2 hospitalized
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Vegas NYE
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
Shop Local!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 5
Donated car
Organization donates car to struggling Castle Rock man
Latest Local Stories
More than 300 volunteers help with Salvation Army’s Christmas lunch
Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest area; 2 hospitalized
Christmas morning house fire in Pueblo
Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Colorado Springs
Man stabbed during fight with roommate
NORAD tracks Santa from Colorado Springs
Menorah Parade in downtown Colorado Springs
Photographer captures drone light painting of Christmas tree in night sky
Weather Whys: What makes a “White Christmas?”
Colorado Springs recycle worker surprises 3-year-old
Rockin’ around Colorado Springs: your favorite Christmas song
Man jailed after bank robbery, tossing money and yelling, “Merry Christmas!”
More Local