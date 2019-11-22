deck the halls

Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
November 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Top Stories
Police looking for man who robbed western Colorado Springs bank
Suspect in Pueblo synagogue plot indicted by grand jury
Temperature swings take toll on local trees
How to help Christmas Unlimited this holiday season
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
73
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20
1
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving
2
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Air Academy Federal Credit Union
3
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Blue Skies Exploration Acad.
4
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
CEC Colorado Springs
5
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12
6
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Colorado Military Academy
7
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
8
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Charter Academy
9
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Christian Schools
10
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Dist. 11
11
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo
12
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP
13
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Compassion International
14
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Corpus Christi Catholic School
15
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
CPCD Head Start
16
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
District 49
17
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Divine Redeemer Catholic School
18
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Donna's Dolphins Swim School
19
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Early Connections Learning Centers
20
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Evangelical Christian Acad.
21
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Every Home for Christ
22
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Family Care Center
23
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church Black Forest
24
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
First Presbyterian Church
25
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
26
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Fort Carson
27
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Foundation for Successful Living
28
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Fountain Valley School
29
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8
30
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
31
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Hanover 28
32
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Harrison Dist. 2
33
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Holy Apostles Preschool
34
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
International Salon and Spa Academy
35
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38
36
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Manitou Springs SD 14
37
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60
38
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Monument Acad. Charter Sch.
39
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Mountain Song Community School
40
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center
41
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Navigators Headquarters
42
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Paul Mitchell the School CS
43
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center
44
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center
45
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE
46
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Christian Church
47
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Christian School
48
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Community College
49
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Library Dist.
50
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning
51
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Pima Medical Institute
52
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
PPACG
53
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Security Public Library
54
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Silver Key
55
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
St. Mary's High School
56
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
St. Paul Catholic School
57
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Temple Beit Torah
58
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Temple Shalom Schools
59
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Temple Shalom Synagogue
60
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
The Colorado Springs School
61
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
The Salon Profess. Acad.
62
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus
63
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
The Vanguard School
64
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Thomas MacLaren School
65
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
66
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
True Spirit Baptist Church CS
67
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs
68
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
US Air Force Academy
69
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Victory World Outreach
70
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Vista Grande Baptist Church
71
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Widefield 3
72
of
/
73
Closings and Delays
Woodland Park Re-2
73
of
/
73
deck the halls
Deck the Halls this weekend at the Vintage Market Days!
Trending Stories
Restaurant Report Card: Pueblo Popeye’s location temporarily shut down
Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds
Snow-packed roads make for slow driving Friday
USAFA band, theater troupe hosting free holiday performances
Get ready for the spectacular ‘Unicorn Meteor Shower’